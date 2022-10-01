Car sales zoom as buying frenzy continues into September 2022

The rise in auto sales continued into September, as car companies in India continued to ramp up dispatches to their dealer outlets for the festive season. Industry analysts reckon that shipments of carmakers likely witnessed a jump over last year due to enhanced supply of semiconductors, commencement of festive season, and lower base effect vis-à-vis the previous year.

Market leader Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) witnessed a growth of 135.10 percent in the domestic passenger vehicle (PV) segment in September 2022 at 148,380 units vis-à-vis 63,111 units sold in the same month last year. In the same month, the sales of its utility vehicles stood at 45,271 units, witnessing an uptick of 72.11 percent compared to 26,303 units sold a year ago.

It sold a total of 176,306 units in the month September, which includes domestic sales of 150,885 units, sales to other OEM of 4,018 units, and exports of 21,403 units.

“The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models. The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact,” MSIL said in a statement.

Last month, Hyundai Motor India Ltd reported cumulative sales of 63,201 units, posting an overall growth of 38 percent from 45,791 units last year. Its sales in the domestic market stood at 49,700 units in September 2022, which was up 50.2 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. Exports also went up by 6.3 percent at 13 501, from 12,704 units last year.

Commenting on the numbers, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said, “With the excellent resilience shown by the Indian economy over the last few quarters, the festive season has further fuelled the demand momentum.” He said Creta continues to reign supreme in the mid-SUV space with an increase of 36 percent in bookings for the month of September over last year.

Tata Motors too continued its growth momentum with its passenger vehicle business posting a sales growth of 85 per cent YoY. The homegrown automaker reported sales of 47,654 units in September 2022, up from 25,730 units last year.

While internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle sales grew 78 per cent to 43,999 units, electric vehicle (EV) sales went up by a significant 239 percent ― to 3,655 units in September 2022, up from 1,078 units a year ago.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd, said, “The PV industry witnessed strong demand during Q2FY23 fuelled by the festive season and new launches. Tata Motors scaled new highs in passenger vehicles with sales of 142,325 units during the quarter, recording a growth of about 70 percent versus Q2FY22.”

Meanwhile, Kia India registered its highest-ever monthly domestic PV sales in September 2022 at 25,857 units, a 79

percent jump on Y-o-Y basis. The company had sold just 14,441 units in India in September last year when the COVID-19 pandemic was battering the domestic auto industry.