BYD India opens first passenger vehicle showroom in New Delhi

The showroom was inaugurated by Garima Misra, Managing Director of Group Landmark, Rajiv Vohra, Director of Group Landmark, and Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business of BYD India.

Warren Buffett-backed Chinese electric car maker Build Your Dreams (BYD) on September 7 opened its first showroom in New Delhi for passenger vehicles and the fourth in the country. The showroom will be run by Landmark BYD.

Consumers in the capital will have access to Landmark BYD's all-electric vehicles. Landmark BYD has extensive experience in the auto sector and a broad reach because of its vast network that spreads into the neighbouring areas, the company said in a release.

"The New Delhi NCR region is one of the key markets for BYD India. New Delhi has immense potential for premium passenger vehicles, and additional 18,000 charging stations are planned to be installed across the city by 2024. The goal is to have one station for every 15 electric vehicles inside the city,” Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business of BYD India, said.

This cutting-edge 3S facility, which spans 6,600 square feet, is one of the largest for BYD in India. To give consumers the greatest in-store experience possible, Okhla Industrial Hub has fully trained employees, stocked with service equipment, service bays, EV charging stations, a customer lounge area, and a showroom display floor, the release said.

Strategically situated in South Delhi, the hub is close to the border between Noida in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana's Faridabad .

Sanjay Thakker, Chairman & Founder of Group Landmark, said, “With the loyal customer base we have built up over 20 years in the industry, we are confident that many people will be interested in adopting a low-carbon lifestyle and being a part of the drive towards a more sustainable India”.

To attain net-zero emissions by 2070, the Indian government is aiming for a 30 percent electric vehicle penetration rate for the passenger vehicle market by 2030. Motivated by this, BYD collaborates closely with partners to offer locally produced green goods for the Indian market, it said.