Brakes India unveils specially designed brake pads for EVs

Mar 11, 2023 / 05:29 PM IST

The ZAP brake pads with enhanced corrosion protection and quiet braking has been specifically designed and formulated to suit the requirements of the customers of battery operated vehicles.

Manufacturers of braking equipment for automotive and non-automotive applications, Brakes India has unveiled ZAP brake pads with advanced friction technology for electric vehicles, the company said on Saturday.

"The market for electric vehicles is growing exponentially. Tapping this opportunity and understanding the customer needs, we have launched ZAP for a few leading electric vehicles, which will soon be expanded across other EV models," company vice-president and head (aftermarket business) S Sujit Nayak said.

"Leveraging our Research and Development expertise, ZAP brake pads are designed for quiet braking, consistent stopping power, low brake dust and enhanced corrosion protection", he said.