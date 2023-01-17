BMW X7 facelift launched in India, price starts at ₹1.22 crore

Luxury automaker BMW launched the X7 facelift model in India on January 17. BMW X7 facelift comes with a starting price of Rs 1.22 crore (ex-showroom) for the xDrive40i petrol model, while the diesel version starts at Rs 1.25 crore.

Both variants of the luxury car come with the M Sport package as a standard option. The facelift model of the BMW X7 facelift gets an updated engine, a revised cabin, and a re-profiled front end.

Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, this bespoke model can be booked at BMW dealerships from today onwards. Deliveries will commence in March 2023.

The 3.0-liter, six-cylinder, petrol and diesel engines with 48V mild-hybrid systems that power the BMW X7 facelift are housed under the hood. The diesel engine generates 340 horsepower and 700 Nm of torque, while the gasoline engine generates 381 horsepower and 520 Nm. This powertrain has an eight-speed automatic transmission to distribute power to all four wheels. The mild hybrid system produces an extra 12 horsepower and 200 Nm of torque.

Split headlights and a new bumper on the fascia, new 21-inch alloy wheels, more streamlined LED tail lights, and a revised rear bumper are among the cosmetic changes made to the BMW X7 facelift.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, of BMW Group India said in a press filing, “The language of luxury is changing. Today’s luxury is about purpose and substance, meaning and mindfulness. The BMW X7 is a symbol of forwardism – a natural match for the uncompromising expectations of those who drive the world. It touches the highest echelons of emotional driving pleasure and exclusivity. And now the new X7 offers more of everything: more presence, more luxury, more intelligence, and more efficiency.”