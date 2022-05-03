BMW X3 2022 review: The latest-gen facelift works

Forever the middle-child, the X3 has always been outshined by its siblings both older and younger. The X5 was always the benchmark, the X1 the more familiar sight on Indian roads. Besides, its vanilla appearance didn’t cause much of a stir among SUV buyers who preferred the genteel on-road mannerisms of the Q5. BMW has, however decided that it's time for everyone to sit up and take notice of the X3, which has officially come of age with its latest-gen facelift.

It works. The xDrive30i M Sport pack is the range topper and in this matte shade of “Brooklyn Grey”, it looks better than the X3 ever has. Unlike its competition (namely the Audi Q5, Volvo XC60 and the Mercedes-Benz GLC) it’s now wearing its sporty identity on its sleeve.

In fact, its large air-intakes, sharply creased shoulder-line and prominent 20-inch alloys are all major talking points when it comes to design and they do give it a more concrete identity. It’s also got pincer-like tail lamps so pretty much every design element is now sleeker, sharper and aims to make the X3 look more menacing. Exclusive to the M Sport trim are blacked-out door frames, roof rails and side skirts and diffuser.

BMW also appears to have displayed uncharacteristic restraint when it comes to the size of the kidney grille, which has finally been scaled-down to a more acceptable, non-threatening size. I’m not sure how much of the X3’s visual appeal is down to that delicious coating of grey, but in the metal, this remains a stellar-looking machine.

Inside the X3

BMW’s interiors may have been in need of some sprucing up, but the cockpit is unequivocally, the most ergonomic and easy-to-use in the luxury car game. Neither Merc or Audi come close to how intuitive and fuss-free the iDrive system is. Apple CarPlay connects instantaneously, the presence of actual buttons makes toggling functions much easier. The cockpit has been scaled-up properly with two 12.3-inch digital display units (infotainment and gauge cluster). The resolution on the 12.3-inch infotainment is spectacular, particularly when backing out the car, at which point a 360 degree camera kicks-in.

However, Audi’s “virtual cockpit” system still manages to be the best instrument display unit thanks to the quality of the Satnav display on the instrument console. Few small items can get stuck under the cup holder cubby hole and the key doesn’t fit perfectly within the key fob cavity, causing the centre-console’s sliding cover to make contact every time you shut it, but that’s the only incongruity in this otherwise splendid, tan-leather-swathed den of luxury.

Performance

This is where the X3 is designed to edge-out the competition. A 2.0-litre, four-pot turbo petrol motor may appear commonplace in the realm of Teutonic luxury, but this one does put out a healthy 252hp and 350NM of torque. Internationally, you get a higher M40i variant (the one M Sport X3 is fashioned after) which pumps out an additional 130-odd BHP, but be it city or highway driving, the x30i never felt inadequate in the slightest. The 8-speed automatic gearbox is quiet, seamless and ever-prepared, having boiled down the ascent to 100kph (roughly 6.6 seconds) a true Bavarian art form.

For the M-Sport package, BMW has also thrown-in a launch function, which is either gimmicky or endearing, depending on your predisposition towards BMWs. All-in-all, there’s a comforting sense of familiarity in terms of how power is delivered. The ride quality is unfailingly firm – par for the course with 20-inch tyres – but it does relent a bit in ‘Comfort’ mode, making the ride more supple. ‘Sport’ brings out its true intent, with everything from the steering weight to the gearbox’s shifting prowess being recalibrated to deliver the best performance.

Mash the throttle and the gearbox is quick to drop down a cog or two, bringing you right into the meat of the powerband. And there’s a ready supply of torque right from 1500 RPM so the X3 is raring to go, pretty much all the time. Even if it’s simply pottering around city roads or barrelling down the highway, it's exceptionally adept at managing its weight and the perennially rear-biased xDrive AWD system does allow for a healthy level of driving engagement around the bends.

In its class, the X3 is undoubtedly the most driver-oriented machine.

Verdict

With prices ranging between Rs 59.90 lakh and Rs 65.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the X3 is a competitively priced and sufficiently scaled-up rebuttal to segment leaders like the A5 and the GLC, both of which while being robust and comfortable to a fault, don’t quite possess the verve of the Bimmer. In an ever-changing world, BMW’s driving dynamics remain stellar as ever, even with its all-wheel drive cars. For SUV buyers looking for that added Bavarian flair, the X3 is a midfielder that doesn’t need a 3-litre unit to haul ass. Just an enthusiastic driver.

Like:

Refreshed looks, engine refinement, performance, driving dynamics

Dislike:

Dimensions remain unchanged, still ride quality