2023 BMW X1 launched at a starting price of Rs 45.9 lakh; check details

BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah poses with the newly launched BMW X1, in Bengaluru, Jan. 28, 2023. (PTI Photo)

BMW India on January 28 launched the all-new BMW X1 sports activity vehicle (SAV), which comes in petrol as well as diesel variants. The car, a third-generation BMW X1 luxury SAV, is being made at the German automobile giant's plant in Chennai.

The luxury vehicle's price starts from Rs 45.9 lakh and is available for bookings at BMW dealership network and online through shop.bmw.in.

"The BMW X1 remains a best-seller in its segment thanks to a supreme combination of comfort and luxury... The all-new BMW X1 makes a statement in its class with its powerful build and distinct muscular design," BMW Group India president Vikram Pawah said.

The ex-showroom price of the petrol variant—BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine— is Rs 45.90 lakh, while the diesel variant—BMW X1 sDrive18d M Sport—is priced at Rs 47.90 lakh, the company said in a release.

"Deliveries for BMW X1 sDrive18d M Sport (diesel) will commence from March onwards and for the BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine (petrol) from June," the statement said.

The vehicle's interior is "impressively modern and digital, marked by advanced connectivity and superb ease of use", Pawah said.

BMW X1 is available in alpine white non-metallic paint and space silver, phytonic blue, black sapphire and "M Portimao Blue" (M Sport exclusive) metallic paintworks, the company said.

The SAV also has a host of new features such as adaptive LED headlights with high beam assistant, My BMW app with remote functions, digital key plus with comfort access, parking and reversing assistant, instrument panel luxury, and a Harmon Kardon audio system.