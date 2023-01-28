English
    2023 BMW X1 launched at a starting price of Rs 45.9 lakh; check details

    The ex-showroom price of the petrol variant, BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine, is Rs 45.90 lakh, while the diesel variant, BMW X1 sDrive18d M Sport, is priced at Rs 47.90 lakh

    Moneycontrol News
    January 28, 2023 / 03:56 PM IST
    BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah poses with the newly launched BMW X1, in Bengaluru, Jan. 28, 2023. (PTI Photo)

    BMW India on January 28 launched the all-new BMW X1 sports activity vehicle (SAV), which comes in petrol as well as diesel variants. The car, a third-generation BMW X1 luxury SAV, is being made at the German automobile giant's plant in Chennai.

    The luxury vehicle's price starts from Rs 45.9 lakh and is available for bookings at BMW dealership network and online through shop.bmw.in.

    "The BMW X1 remains a best-seller in its segment thanks to a supreme combination of comfort and luxury... The all-new BMW X1 makes a statement in its class with its powerful build and distinct muscular design," BMW Group India president Vikram Pawah said.

    The ex-showroom price of the petrol variant—BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine— is Rs 45.90 lakh, while the diesel variant—BMW X1 sDrive18d M Sport—is priced at Rs 47.90 lakh, the company said in a release.