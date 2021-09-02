MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile

BMW to reduce carbon emissions in car life cycle 40% by 2030

In order to achieve this, the Munich-based automaker intends to increase the proportion of recycled and reusable materials used in manufacturing its vehicles from 30% to 50%.

Reuters
September 02, 2021 / 03:48 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters


BMW plans to reduce carbon emissions across the life cycle of its vehicles - including the production process - at least 40% from 2019 levels by 2030, the carmaker said on Thursday, up from a previous target of a third.


In order to achieve this, the Munich-based automaker intends to increase the proportion of recycled and reusable materials used in manufacturing its vehicles from 30% to 50%, it said in a statement released ahead of the IAA Mobility conference in Munich next week.


ALSO READ: Tom Cruise's luggage reportedly stolen after thieves managed to steal his bodyguard's BMW X7


"We are committed to a clear course to achieve the 1.5 degree target," CEO Oliver Zipse said, referring to the Paris Agreement.


BMW has been reluctant to set a hard deadline for phasing out fossil-fuel cars, pointing out limitations to the expansion of electric vehicles including the sore lack of charging infrastructure across the EU and elsewhere.


Still, the automaker has set a range of sustainability targets in the past, including generating at least half of BMW Group sales from electric vehicles by 2030 and reducing CO2 emissions per vehicle and kilometre driven by at least half from 2019 levels in the same time frame.

Like its competitors, the company has warned that its revenues in coming months could be plagued by chip shortages and raw material prices, despite reporting stronger than expected profits in its latest quarterly results.

Reuters
Tags: #BMW #carbon emissions #Oliver Zipse
first published: Sep 2, 2021 03:48 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.