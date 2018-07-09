App
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 10:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

BMW: Tariffs mean higher prices in China for US-made SUVs

BMW builds key SUV models in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where it employs 10,000 people. Those vehicles are exported to 140 countries, making BMW the largest US auto exporter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Automaker BMW says it will have to raise prices on the US-built SUVs it sells in China due to higher tariffs. China raised the import tax on cars from the United States to 40 percent in retaliation for higher tariffs on Chinese goods imposed by President Donald Trump.

The DPA news agency reported that the Munich-based company said it is "not in a position to completely absorb the tariff increases".

Trump has imposed tariffs to counter what he says are unfair trading practices that include Chinese requirements that US firms transfer key technology as the price of doing business.
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 10:18 pm

