BMW rolls out next-gen 7 Series and i7 e-sedan in India

The all-electric BMW i7 is available as a completely built-up unit (CBU)

BMW has launched its seventh-generation 7 Series as well as its first all-electric i7 in India. While the 7 Series starts at Rs. 1.70 crore (ex-showroom), the i7 has a starting price of Rs. 1.95 crore (ex-showroom). Both variants can now be booked at BMW dealerships, with deliveries commencing in March 2023.

While the BMW 740i M Sport will be built in Chennai, the all-electric BMW i7 xDrive60 is available as a completely built-up unit (CBU). The diesel version of the 7 Series will be available later this year. Withi this, the BMW flagship will be available in petrol, diesel, and electric powertrains.

While BMW 7 Series takes on the Mercedes-Benz S-Class and the Audi A8, the i7 electric will be pitted against the Mercedes EQS.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The seventh generation of the BMW 7 Series marks a turning point. It is a symbol of ‘Forwardism’ that continuously challenges the ordinary, a unique quality distinguishing those who shape what’s next.”

The BMW 740i M Sport is powered by a 3.0-litre petrol engine that generates 376 BHP of power and 520 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission that enables the vehicle to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 5.4 seconds. Its top speed is limited to 250 km/h.

The all-electric i7 xDrive60 is equipped with a 101.7 kWh battery pack that powers a pair of electric motors, delivering 536 BHP of power and 744 Nm of torque. The e-sedan can sprint from 0-100 km/h in 4.7 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 240 km/h, as per the company’s claims.

Commenting on the launch of the first-ever BMW i7, Pawah added, “The i7 offers all-electric innovation, visionary design, and powerful driving dynamics so that you can make a striking impression everywhere you go. Built for the luminaries with next-level style and substance, it is undeniably alluring from the inside out.”