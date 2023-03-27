 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsAutomobile

BMW plans to launch 19 car models in India this year; eyes double-digit growth

PTI
Mar 27, 2023 / 06:44 PM IST

The car maker, which expects 2023 to be the best for it in terms of sales in the country so far, also aims for electric vehicles to account for about 15 per cent of its overall sales this year.

The group also plans to introduce three bike models under the BMW Motorrad business in India this year.

German luxury auto maker BMW plans to introduce 19 car models, including electric vehicles, in India this year as it looks to sustain double- digit sales growth in the country, a top company official said on Monday.

The car maker, which expects 2023 to be the best for it in terms of sales in the country so far, also aims for electric vehicles to account for about 15 per cent of its overall sales this year.

The group also plans to introduce three bike models under the BMW Motorrad business in India this year.

"We are going to launch 22 products which includes 19 cars and three bikes during this year," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah told PTI in an interaction.