BMW India announces up to 3.5% price hike across models with effect from April 1

Representative image (Source: Reuters)

The India arm of automobile major BMW announced a price hike of up to 3.5 percent across all models available in the country. The new prices will come into effect from April 1, it said.

The company, in a reference to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine military conflict and the resulting strain on commodity supplies, said the increase in prices is necessary to offset the impact of increased logistics costs.

"The price increase will be brought into effect to adjust the material and logistics costs, impact of current geopolitical situation and exchange rates," CNBC TV18 quoted a BMW statement as saying.

With this announcement, the premium-class carmaker joins a number of automobile manufacturers including Audi and Mercedes-Benz who have recently hiked their prices citing similar factors.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)