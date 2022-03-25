English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile

    BMW India announces up to 3.5% price hike across models with effect from April 1

    "The price increase will be brought into effect to adjust the material and logistics costs, impact of current geo-political situation and exchange rates," BMW said.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 25, 2022 / 06:14 PM IST
    Representative image (Source: Reuters)

    Representative image (Source: Reuters)

    The India arm of automobile major BMW announced a price hike of up to 3.5 percent across all models available in the country. The new prices will come into effect from April 1, it said.

    The company, in a reference to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine military conflict and the resulting strain on commodity supplies, said the increase in prices is necessary to offset the impact of increased logistics costs.

    "The price increase will be brought into effect to adjust the material and logistics costs, impact of current geopolitical situation and exchange rates," CNBC TV18 quoted a BMW statement as saying.

    With this announcement, the premium-class carmaker joins a number of automobile manufacturers including Audi and Mercedes-Benz who have recently hiked their prices citing similar factors.

    (This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #automobile #BMW
    first published: Mar 25, 2022 05:55 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.