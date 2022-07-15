BMW G 310 RR premiers in India at Rs 2.85 lakh

BMW Motorrad India has updated its portfolio with the launch of new G 310 RR, which is essentially a rebadged Apache RR 310. To be available in two variants - RR and RR Style Sport, the new model from the Bavarian two-wheeler is priced at Rs 2.85 lakh and Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The bookings for the motorcycle have already commenced across India.

As expected, the BMW G 310 RR is equipped with the same 313cc liquid-cooled fuel-injected single-cylinder engine used in TVS bike, which produces 34 PS of max power and 27.3 Nm of peak torque.

The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The motorcycle is offered four different ride modes - Track, Urban, Rain and Sport.

Markus Mueller-Zambre, Head of Region Asia, China, Pacific & Africa at BMW Motorrad said, “In just under five years, the G 310 R and G 310 GS have become immensely popular and are in high demand all over the world. The introduction of a third member further diversifies the G 310 range with R - a roadster, GS – an adventure bike and now the first-ever BMW G 310 RR - a true road racing sports bike.”

The all-new BMW G 310 RR is now the fourth product to be developed under the TVS Motor Company – BMW Motorrad alliance, with the other three being the TVS Apache RR 310, BMW G 310 R, and the G 310 GS which are already available in the market.

With this launch The G310 RR will be taking on TVS Apache RR310, KTM RC 390 [2020] & Kawasaki Ninja 300. Another bike similar to G310 RR is CFMoto 300SR, which is launching in October 2022 in India. Just like the Apache RR 310, this bike by BMW will also be built at TVS’ manufacturing facility at Hosur, Tamil Nadu.