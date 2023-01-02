 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajaj Auto sales fall 22% to 2,81,486 units in December

PTI
Jan 02, 2023 / 05:45 PM IST

In the domestic market, two-wheeler sales dipped 2 per cent to 1,25,525 last month compared to 1,27,593 units in December 2021.

Bajaj Auto Ltd on Monday reported a 22 per cent decline in total sales to 2,81,486 units in December 2022.

The company posted a total sales of 3,62,470 units in December 2021, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

The two-wheeler sales slipped 23 per cent to 2,47,024 units from 3,18,769 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Exports of two-wheelers stood at 1,21,499 units against 1,91,176 units a year ago, down 36 per cent.

Commercial vehicle sales were also down 21 per cent at 34,462 units against 43,701 units in December 2021.