Auto sector faces competition from EVs; SUVs dominant segment: Kotak's Sanjeev Prasad

The automobile sector is seeing a lot of disruption in terms of competition from electric vehicles, said Sanjeev Prasad, managing director and co-head at Kotak Institutional Equities, in an interview with CNBC TV18.

Sharing his views on Maruti, Prasad said the company's positioning has changed over the last six to seven years and it has gone from being a very dominant player to becoming a fairly average player in the dominant segment, which is the SUV segment.

"Structurally, the company's market position has weakened significantly," Prasad added.

Auto Expo 2023 | India can become exporter of Green Hydrogen with industry innovation: Nitin Gadkari

According to Prasad, the SUV segment has become the dominant segment in automobiles and its market share has grown considerably.

"They have a fairly decent bunch of products in the pipeline; if they manage to gain some market share in this segment, it'd be good, but if they don't, I suspect the stock could see further derating," Prasad explained talking about Maruti.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE