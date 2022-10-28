English
    Auto-rickshaw, taxi fares hiked in Delhi. Here's why

    According to the revised fares, the metre down charge (minimum fare) for the initial 1.5 kilometre for auto-rickshaws has been increased from Rs 25 to Rs 30, while the per kilometre charge after metre down has been hiked from Rs 9.50 to Rs 11.

    PTI
    October 28, 2022 / 08:02 PM IST
    Representative image

    The Delhi government has approved a hike in auto-rickshaw and taxi fares in view of rising CNG prices in the national capital, according to an official statement released on October 28.

    According to the revised fares, the metre down charge (minimum fare) for the initial 1.5 kilometre for auto-rickshaws has been increased from Rs 25 to Rs 30, while the per kilometre charge after metre down has been hiked from Rs 9.50 to Rs 11.

    For taxis, the per kilometre charge after metre down has been hiked from Rs 14 to Rs 17 for non-AC vehicles and from Rs 16 to Rs 20 for AC vehicles.

    The last revision in the auto-rickshaw fares happened in 2020 while that for taxis which includes black-and-yellow taxis, economy taxis, and premium taxis happened nine years back in 2013.

    Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot had received many representations from the auto-rickshaw and taxi associations and unions on the issue of hike in fares.
