    Auto firms will begin manufacturing flex-fuel vehicles within 6 months: Nitin Gadkari

    Most vehicles in India to run on 100 percent ethanol soon, the minister said. Last year, the government had issued an advisory to carmakers to introduce flexible-fuel engines in vehicles.

    PTI
    March 12, 2022 / 08:05 PM IST
    Union minister Nitin Gadkari

    Union minister Nitin Gadkari

    Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said top officials of automobile companies have promised him that they will start manufacturing vehicles of flex-fuel variants within six months.

    Addressing a summit virtually, Gadkari further said the government is working on a plan to shift public transport to 100 per cent clean energy sources.

    "This week, I had a meeting with managing directors of all big automobile companies and SIAM representatives. And they promised me that they will start manufacturing flex-fuel engines for vehicles that can run on more than one fuel," he said.

    Flex-fuel, or flexible fuel, is an alternative fuel with a combination of gasoline and methanol or ethanol.

    The road transport and highways minister said companies like TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto have already started producing flex-fuel engines for their two and three-wheelers. He said now farmers are making bio-ethanol from rice, corn, and sugarcane juice.

    According to Gadkari, soon most vehicles in India will run on 100 percent ethanol. Last year in December, the government had issued an advisory to carmakers to introduce flexible-fuel engines in vehicles.

    Gadkari also said the government is working to encourage the use of green hydrogen and other alternative fuels. "But at the same time you understand, presently we are using maximum petrol and diesel, and the international scenario is not good."

    "We are facing crucial problems because there is a war between Russia and Ukraine and I feel that it is really a big challenge," he said. So, the only option, Gadkari noted, is alternative fuels like bio-ethanol and LNG, which are import substitutes, cost-effective, and pollution-free.

    The minister pointed out that presently India imports crude oil worth Rs 8 lakh crore and it can go up to Rs 25 lakh crore in the next five years.
