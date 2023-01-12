 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Auto Expo 2023: Tata Group to make electric vehicle battery cells in Europe, says CFO

Jan 12, 2023 / 01:09 PM IST

Tata is finalizing plans and will announce details soon, CFO P.B. Balaji said, declining to disclose the location of the facility and a time frame. There will be a “lot of investments,” he said, without elaborating.

India’s oldest conglomerate, Tata Group, is planning to set up electric vehicle cell-manufacturing operations in Europe as it tries to accelerate its British marque unit’s shift to battery-powered cars.

Jaguar Land Rover and Tata Motors will be the anchor customers for the facility, which will also sell battery cells to the wider market, Tata Motors Chief Financial Officer P.B. Balaji said in an interview at the India Auto Expo taking place this week on the outskirts of New Delhi.

“We are well covered on the production plans for batteries, but we will require some cell capacity coming into Europe,” Balaji said.

The “intellectual property-heavy” facility will produce two cell chemistries — lithium iron phosphate for Tata Motors’ EVs and nickel manganese cobalt for the Indian automaker as well as Jaguar Land Rover, Balaji said.