Auto Expo 2023 | Suzuki Motor chief hopes to see record exports from India this year

India could soon become the world's leading manufacturer of automobiles and a very large export base, said Suzuki Motor Company's President Toshihiro Suzuki at the Auto Expo 2023 on January 11. Suzuki Motor Company is likely to see record exports in 2023 and is making efforts to expand exports from India, he said.

At the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida today, Maruti Suzuki unveiled its Concept electric SUV 'eVX' which is set to hit markets by 2025. The Concept eVX is based on an all-new dedicated electric vehicle (EV) platform and offers a driving range of up to 550 km.

EVs are not the only solution to carbon neutrality in India, according to Suzuki. Suzuki Motor will focus on higher fuel efficiency, flex fuel, hybrid, ethanol, hydrogen and expanding the CNG volumes in India. 50-60 percent of Suzuki Motor's global sales come from India, which could increase in the future, said the the company's president.

The introduction of safety devices has to be in sync with the requisite infra development in India and Suzuki will try and meet India's safety norms without making big investments, said Toshihiro. The taxation policies make an impact on sales of hybrid and CNG vehicles, and Suzuki will work with the Indian government for the same, he said.

The Russia-Ukraine war, Covid-19 pandemic as well as chip shortage have been big jolts for the global manufacturing industry. Maruti could not sustain 50 percent market share as there was a delay in launching SUVs, said Toshihiro at the Auto Expo.

Toshihiro said that Suzuki is taking action and was passing through a very difficult phase due to change in global interest rates, Russia-Ukraine war, and high commodity prices. These factors will impact growth in FY23, according to Suzuki. Toyota is a technical guide for Suzuki, said Toshihiro. The company is rearranging Maruti portfolio with technology from Toyota and would like to build a win win partnership with Toyota, he said. Suzuki also sees a potential in the small car segment for future. "Small cars will be important for mobility needs of people in the future. Other companies may have launched EVs, but customers have to be given very strong alternatives," Suzuki said.

