 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsAutomobile

Auto Expo 2023 | India can become exporter of Green Hydrogen with industry innovation: Nitin Gadkari

Moneycontrol News
Jan 12, 2023 / 04:17 PM IST

Auto Expo 2023: Speaking at the inaugural event, Gadkari expressed the government's appreciation for the automobile industry for "thinking seriously about alternative fuel."

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari formally inaugurated the 16th edition of Auto Expo 2023 on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's mission for clean energy will help in making India an exporter of Green Hydrogen with industry innovation, said Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on January 12.

Speaking on the ongoing Auto Expo 2023, Gadkari said, "Today, India is an importer of this energy but with industry innovation, India will be an exporter of Green Hydrogen," adding that the government is glad that automobile industry is "thinking seriously about alternative fuel."

The Union Minister had formally inaugurated the 16th edition of Auto Expo 2023 on Thursday. Along with Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey and officials of several companies including SIAM were present in the programme.

Follow Auto Expo LIVE updates here

During the inaugural speech, Gadkari also added that India is the fastest growing economy in the world and the role of automobile industry is very important. This is the industry which is a growth engine for the Indian economy, he noted. "We can run trains, aircraft, trucks and buses on Green Hydrogen."

In a major boost towards clean energy, the Union Cabinet had on January 4 approved a Rs 19,744 crore incentive plan to promote the manufacturing of green hydrogen in the country in a bid to cut emissions.