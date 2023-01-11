 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Auto Expo 2023 Highlights: Maruti, Hyundai, JBM, and Kia unveil EV might on preview day

Moneycontrol News
Jan 11, 2023 / 10:32 PM IST

On the preview day of the event in Greater Noida on January 11, the vehicle exhibitors unveiled over 59 products, including both global and Indian premieres.

An array of automobile makers chose to display the might of their electric vehicles fleet on the preview day of Auto Expo 2023, the flagship motor show being held for the first time since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Maruti Suzuki India, the country's biggest car seller in terms of volume, unveiled the Concept Electric SUV eVX. The vehicle is constructed on an all-electric platform that will serve as the foundation for a range of future EVs.

The car boasts a futuristic design with a longer wheelbase and shorter overhang to communicate design agility and durability, as well as unrivalled passenger room and comfort.

The Concept Electric SUV eVX is designed to offer class leading cabin comfort, convenience and connected features with dedicated EV platform offering safe battery technology. (Image: Moneycontrol)