Auto Expo 2023 Day 2: What to expect today

Day 1 of the Auto Expo 2023 was particularly exciting with launches and unveils taking place such as the Maruti Suzuki eVX concept, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and even a slew of Tata cars.

There's more in store for Day 2 of this eight-day event.

Maruti Suzuki is all set to finally launch the Jimny in India. The SUV has been one of the most sought-after offerings from the company ever since the 3-door version was launched internationally. This, despite the fact that the SUV is made in India. The Indian manufacturer is expected to launch the 5-door version of the Jimny first with the three door-version arriving subsequently. Its main competition comes from Force Gurkha as well as the Mahindra Thar. Incidentally, Mahindra also has a 5-door version of the Thar in the works, which should arrive sometime later this year.

Catch Auto Expo 2023 Live Updates

Another highlight from the Maruti Suzuki stall is expected to be the new SUV, codenamed the YTB. The new small SUV will take on a number of SUVs in the sub-4m segment, including the likes of the Tata Punch, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite as well as the Hyundai Venue.

Aside from Maruti Suzuki, MG Motor India and Isuzu also have presentations lined up. MG had already launched the facelifted Hector and Hector Plus as well as unveiled the MG4 alongside a number of cars yesterday.

On to two-wheeler side of things Indian two-wheeler EV maker, Ultraviolette is set to showcase their recently launched F77 as well as some future products.

Stanford Masters Journalist who writes on automobiles

