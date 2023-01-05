Auto Expo 2023 – Components Show attracts over 800 participants from 15 countries

Mr. Vinnie Mehta, Director General, ACMA, Mr. Sunjay J Kapur, President, ACMA and Chairman, Sona Comstar, and Mr. Vipin Sondhi Chairman, CII National Committee on Future Mobility and Battery Storage as also Chairman CII National Committee on Technology, R&D and Innovation at Joint Press Briefing for 16th Auto Expo Components 2023, New Delhi.

Over 800 companies will participate in the upcoming Auto Expo 2023 - Components' Show at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, which returns for the first time since the pandemic with the automotive industry at the threshold of the era of electric vehicles.

The show returns after a gap of three years due to the pandemic and will be held from January 12 to 15. As was the case with the previous editions, the expo is jointly organised by the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India, the Confederation of Indian Industry, and the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

The theme for the 2023 edition is ‘Powered with Technovation.’ ACMA said there are 200 more participants this time than in the previous edition in 2020.

“We are completely sold out. The 2023 edition will be the largest in terms of scale and size and has gone up from 54,000 square metres last time to 60,000 square metres,” Vinnie Mehta, director general of ACMA, told Moneycontrol.

The companies participating are from 15 countries – Canada, France, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Poland, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, the UK and the US. There are also six country pavilions – France, Germany, Japan, Poland, South Korea and the UK.

Chinese companies are not taking part because “visas were not open” when the show was finalised, Mehta said at a press conference. In 2020, too, there were no Chinese participants due to the pandemic.

Mehta said many electric vehicle component makers from both India and overseas are taking part in the first post-COVID show.

“If you see the trend in the industry today, it is predominantly towards two-wheeler and three-wheeler segments and less towards passenger and commercial vehicles. Hence, that trend will be reflected at the exhibition, too. So you will find more solutions for electric mobility in the two- and three-wheeler space. There will be a flavour for sure of the transformation towards e-mobility,” Mehta said.

“The event will provide an ideal opportunity for networking, striking international partnerships and gaining insights into the future of mobility,” said Sunjay Kapur, president of ACMA.

Asked about international interest in India’s auto components industry, he said sourcing has increased and that's evident in exports, which grew 43 percent to $ 19 billion last year.

“That just shows that there is a lot of interest (in India),” he said.

He said there is a lot of focus on sourcing all kinds of components from India, not just for internal combustion engine vehicles but even for electrification.

According to Vipin Sondhi, chairman of the CII National Committee on Future Mobility and Battery Storage, with significant disruptive changes being witnessed in the automotive ecosystem the world over and in India, the Auto Expo 2023 - Components Show will be reflective of these dominant trends including electric mobility, biofuel & flex-fuel-based engine technologies, vehicular safety technologies, sustainable & ecologically sound manufacturing practices, digitisation, and automotive startups.