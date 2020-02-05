App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 09:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Auto Expo 2020 | Pictures from Day 1: Mahindra showcases Funster and e-KUV; check out Haval's vision 2025 concept

Here are some of the top cars that were unveiled on Day 1 of Auto Expo 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Auto expo 2020 is underway. The edition started with the unveiling GVM’s futuristic tech concept to Renaults’s Triber AMT. Here are the various that are being displayed at the Auto Expo on day 1 (Image: Moneycontrol)
Auto Expo 2020 commenced on February 5 and will continue until the 12th showcasing the best of the best automobiles from around the world. On Day 1, GWM’s unveiled its futuristic tech concept, while Renault showcased the Triber AMT. Check out the top cars that were in the spotlight on opening day. (Image: Auto Expo)

Chinese auto company Great Wall Motors’ (GWM) has showcased more than 10 different models. It includes the world’s cheapest fully electric vehicle, the R1. It is available with either a 28.5kWh, or a 33kWh battery pack with top speed of 164kmph. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Chinese auto company Great Wall Motors (GWM) showcased over 10 different models including the world’s cheapest fully electric vehicle, the R1. It is available with a 28.5kWh or 33kWh battery pack and can achieve top speeds of up to 164 kmph. (Image: Auto Expo)

GVM launched Haval’s vision 2025 concept with futuristic tech. It comes with equipment like facial and biometric recognition, connected car tech, and an augmented reality head-up display. (Image: Moneycontrol)
GWM launched the futuristic Haval’s vision 2025 concept. It comes equipped with facial and biometric recognition, connected car tech, augmented reality head-up display etc. (Image: Auto Expo)

Hyundai unveils Tuscon with 2L diesel and petrol engine with 8 speed transmission. Priced at Rs 18.76 lakh with a choice of two engines, a petrol and diesel and option of manual and automatic drive train (Image: Moneycontrol)
Hyundai unveiled two version of the Tucson -- 2 litre diesel and petrol -- with 8 speed transmission. Priced at Rs 18.76 lakh, the SUV  comes with manual and automatic drive transmission. (Image: Auto Expo)

French carmaker Renault has revealed Triber easy-R AMT at Auto Expo 2020. Along with the AMT version, it has also introduced a new turbo petrol engine. The price starts at Rs 4.99 lakh (Image: Moneycontrol)
French carmaker Renault showcased the Triber easy-R AMT at Auto Expo 2020. It also introduced a new turbo petrol engine. Prices start from Rs 4.99 lakh. (Image: Auto Expo)

Mahindra & Mahindra showcased a host of upcoming cars and concepts. The electric KUV, priced at Rs 8.25 lakh powered by a 15.9kWh motor that generates peak power of 40kW and 120nm of torque. With a range of around 150 km it is targeted at the commercial buyer. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Mahindra & Mahindra showcased a host of upcoming cars and concepts. The electric KUV priced at Rs 8.25 lakh is powered by a 15.9kWh motor that generates peak power of 40kW and 120nm of torque. With a range of around 150 km it is targeted at the commercial buyer. (Image: Auto Expo)

Also, M&M exhibited a concept vehicle called Funster with a muscular and aggressive looking front end. The five-seater EV has a top speed of 200 km per hour. Power comes via a 60kWh battery and four electric motors, one for each wheel. (Image: Moneycontrol)
M&M exhibited a concept vehicle called the Funster with a muscular and aggressive looking front end. The five-seater EV has a top speed of 200 km per hour. Power comes via a 60kWh battery and four electric motors, one for each wheel. (Image: Auto Expo)

Tata Motors showcases HBX concept at Auto Expo 2020 featuring a bold and boxy stance. Priced between Rs 5.5 lakh and Rs 8 lakh it is expected to offer BS6-compliant with 1.2-litre petrol engine. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Tata Motors showcased the HBX concept featuring a bold and boxy stance. Priced between Rs 5.5 lakh and Rs 8 lakh it is expected to offer BS6-compliant with 1.2-litre petrol engine. (Image: Auto Expo)

Volkswagen showed off three new cars, the Taigun, T-Roc and the Tiguan Allspace on Day 1 of Auto Expo 2020. The Taigun is the company's newest compact SUV with sporty design under Volkswagen's India 2.0 project. There won't be a diesel option for the Taigun. (Image: Moneycontrol)
Volkswagen showed off three new cars, the Taigun, T-Roc and the Tiguan Allspace on Day 1. The Taigun is the company's newest compact SUV with sporty design under Volkswagen's India 2.0 project. There won't be a diesel option for the Taigun. (Image: Auto Expo)

T-Roc was also showcased at the event. The car will be available with a new TSI petrol engine that can output more than 150 hp of power. (Image: Moneycontrol)
T-Roc was also showcased at the event. The car will be available with a new TSI petrol engine producing over 150 hp of power. (Image: Auto Expo)

With a seven-seater layout, the Tiguan boasts of maximum space. A 2-litre TSI petrol engine producing 190 hp mated to a seven-speed DSG gearbox. (Image: Moneycontrol)
The seven-seater Tiguan, however, boasts of maximum space. A 2-litre TSI petrol engine producing 190 hp is mated to a seven-speed DSG gearbox. (Image: Expo)

First Published on Feb 5, 2020 09:08 pm

