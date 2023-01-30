English
    Audi takes minority stake in Swiss-based Sauber Group

    Sauber said in a statement on Monday that, as planned, the Volkswagen-owned brand took the stake this month but gave no financial details.

    Reuters
    January 30, 2023 / 03:53 PM IST
    Audi Logo (Representative Image)

    Audi has taken a minority stake in the Sauber Group whose Swiss-based Formula One team are due to become the German car manufacturer's factory outfit from 2026.

    "This is an important milestone on the way to Audis entry in Formula One," it said.

    Audi announced last October that it had agreed to take a stake in Sauber Group, which has been involved in Formula One since 1993 and whose team are competing this season as Alfa Romeo using Ferrari engines.