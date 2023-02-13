 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Audi expects high double digit growth in India this year

Feb 13, 2023 / 08:28 PM IST

"I am looking at a significant high double digit growth for this year as well. We grew 27 per cent last year, but this year also we will continue to grow because the whole product line is available," Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon told PTI.

In 2022, Audi India posted sales of 4,187 units as compared to 3,293 units in 2021, a growth of 27.14 per cent. (Representative image)

German luxury carmaker Audi on Monday said it expects to have a significant double digit growth in India in 2023 on the back of new products and full-year availability of its popular models.

The company launched its Q3 Sportback model, a sporty compact crossover style of its popular SUV Q3, priced at Rs 51.43 lakh (ex-showroom) line as it seeks to continue with the momentum of its strong sales growth posted last year.

He was responding to the company's sales growth expectation in 2023.