Ather Energy e-scooter customers save Rs 14 crore in petrol cost, ride over 85 million km in 2021

Ather Energy, which has Hero MotoCorp, Tiger Global, and Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal as its investors, has nearly 30 retail stores across 24 cities with 304 fast-charging Ather Grid Points.

Ather electric scooter owners rode over 85 million km in 2021, the company revealed on Thursday. The Bengaluru-based electric scooter company announced that the ridership, in terms of distance covered on Ather e-scooters, increased by a whopping 1,600 percent compared to 2019 data.

Bengaluru Ather electric scooter owners rode the most in 2021 with an average distance of 43 km/day. The city accounted for over 51 percent of the total 85.03 million km covered on Ather Energy electric scooters in 2021. The city has an advantage as Ather has a widespread network of charging stations in the Silicon Valley of India. It recently signed a joint Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Karnataka government committing 1,000 fast chargers across the state, in a bid to address a key issue to the adoption of electric vehicles in the country.

Chennai was the next-best, covering 18 percent of the total distance, whereas Hyderabad tailed third with a 7 percent share. Maharashtra’s Pune and Mumbai accounted for 5 percent and 4 percent of the total distance covered on Ather electric scooters in 2021.

Interestingly, smaller cities covered more distance per day on average compared to metros. In Goa’s Panaji, the average distance covered in a day was 40.5 km, whereas Kerala’s Kozhikode had an average ridership of 39.9 km/ day. Capital city Delhi had an average rider distance coverage of 34.2 km/ day.

Ather also revealed that Ather EV owners collectively saved Rs 14 crore by choosing its electric scooters over petrol scooters. The environment-friendly alternative mode of transport also helped prevent 2 million kgs of carbon dioxide from entering the atmosphere.

Ather currently offers two scooters - Ather Energy 450 Plus and Ather 450X. The electric vehicle company, which has Hero MotoCorp, Tiger Global, and Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal as its investors, has nearly 30 retail stores across 24 cities with 304 fast-charging Ather Grid Points.