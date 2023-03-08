Ashok Leyland trains over 100 women to drive commercial vehicles in Delhi

Ashok Leyland partnered with Delhi Government’s initiative – Mission Parivartan to train 180 women and many of them have now been employed as bus drivers with the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

Leading commercial vehicle (CV) manufacturer Ashok Leyland launched a new campaign on the sidelines of International Women's Day 2023 and invited over 100 women in Delhi to be trained on driving Commercial vehicles at their Driver Training Institute.

The campaign 'Embrace Equity' aims to bring a change in the perception towards women in the CV industry. Recently, Ashok Leyland also partnered with Delhi Government’s initiative Mission Parivartan, to train 180 women and many of them have now been employed as bus drivers with the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

Ashok Leyland will be training 100 women at their training facility where they will be engaged in a specially designed training module to equip them for driving on various terrains and conditions. They will also be given self-defence training to help tackle threatening situations at work.

“We strongly believe that today no job is defined by gender. Today on International Women’s Day, we take pride in launching this unique initiative to invite 100 women to be trained on driving Heavy Commercial Vehicles and Buses at our Driver Training Center in Delhi," said Mr. Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland.

Ashok Leyland is also giving self-defence training to the women drivers at their driving institute.