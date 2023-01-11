 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ashok Leyland rolls out its range of CVs based on alternative fuel technologies

Moneycontrol News
Jan 11, 2023 / 03:37 PM IST

Ashok Leyland

India's premier vehicle show, Auto Expo, is back in Greater Noida on the outskirts of Delhi. The biennial event that was last held in 2020 marked its return with 75 launches and five global premieres. Among those to watch out for is automaker Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group, which on January 10 showcased seven advanced mobility solutions.

The company, a pioneer in bringing cutting-edge technologies, displayed its range of futuristic vehicles, powered by hydrogen and electric powertrains.

Among the new products showcased at Auto Expo 2023 are a battery electric vehicle, a fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), a hydrogen-fuelled vehicle, one that runs on liquefied natural gas (LNG), an intercity powered by compressed natural gas (CNG) and an internal combustion engine mini passenger bus.

Apart from a new 13.5-metre CNG-powered sleeper bus, the company also unveiled an electric variant of its intermediate commercial vehicle, the Boss truck. It also introduced a hydrogen-powered FCEV based on its modular AVTR platform with on-board electricity generation.

A new logo was also unveiled by Ashok Leyland to commemorate the company's 75 years in business.

