April auto sales: Tata Motors sees 74% YoY jump; Hyundai, Maruti witness decline

Tata Motors' automobile sales during the month of April 2022 jumped by over a two-third as compared to the corresponding period last year, whereas, rivals Hyundai India and Maruti Suzuki faced a decline.

As per the numbers released on May 1, Tata Motors recorded a 74 percent year-on-year surge, as it sold 72,468 units of vehicles last month as compared to 41,729 units in April 2021.

The company's total domestic sales came in at 71,467 units in April 2022, which included 30,838 commercial vehicles and 41,587 passenger vehicles. In the year-ago period, 16,515 commercial and 25,095 passenger vehicles were sold.

Hyundai India registered domestic sales of 44,001 units and export sales of 12,200 units, with cumulative sales of 56,201 units for the month of April 2022. The cumulative sales declined 5 percent and domestic sales declined 10 percent on a YoY basis.

Maruti Suzuki's April cumulative sales declined by 5.7 percent, as the company sold a total of 1.50 lakh units during the month as compared 1.59 lakh units in the year-ago period.

The total domestic sales was recorded as 1.26 lakh units by Maruti, which was lower as compared to 1.37 lakh units sold in April 2021. The domestic passenger vehicle sales came in at 1.21 lakh units last month, as compared to 1.35 lakh in the corresponding period last year.

The numbers were reported a day after Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava, while speaking to news agency PTI, said the "butter" has gone away from the company's "bread and butter" segment -- a reference to the shrinking small car market.

"I think that there is no doubt that because of regulatory changes, taxes by state governments, increase in prices of commodities, the prices on the lower end of the market have increased," Bhargava said.