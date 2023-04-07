Anshuman Singhania new chairman of tyre makers body ATMA

Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association on Friday said Anshuman Singhania, Managing Director of JK Tyre & Industries Ltd, has been elected its new Chairman.

In a statement, Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA) said Arnab Banerjee, Managing Director & CEO of CEAT Ltd has taken over as the Vice-Chairman.

Singhania, a graduate from Oxford Brookes University, the UK and an alumnus of London Business School, has held several positions in planning, production, product development, finance, sales and marketing, among others, besides playing a key role in implementing the latest technologies in the manufacturing process at JK Tyre, it added.

Similarly, Banerjee has held several roles and has been the Chief Operating Officer at CEAT since 2018 prior to taking over his current role. He is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School, IIM Kolkata and IIT Kharagpur, ATMA said.