MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile

Analysing customer feedback if Jimny brand can be introduced in India: Maruti Suzuki

The auto major currently manufactures three-door Jimny at its Gurugram plant and exports to Middle East and African markets. The model, though compact in size, is well known for its off-road prowess.

PTI
December 12, 2021 / 06:13 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki.

Maruti Suzuki.

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) is currently analysing customer feedback to ascertain if the Jimny brand could be introduced in India as part of its overall plan to strengthen the SUV portfolio, as per a senior company official.

The auto major currently manufactures three-door Jimny at its Gurugram plant and exports to Middle East and African markets. The model, though compact in size, is well known for its off-road prowess.

ALSO READ: Baleno crosses cumulative sales milestone of 10 lakh units: Maruti Suzuki

Jimny has been in the global market for over 50 years. "It is a segment worth looking into, that is the reason why we exhibited it in the Auto Expo 2020. We have collected some very good feedback from the customers. We are studying this feedback and we will definitely see if we can introduce the product here," MSI Senior Executive Director (Sales and Marketing) Shashank Srivastava told.
PTI
Tags: #Maruti Suzuki #SUV portfolio #three-door Jimny
first published: Dec 12, 2021 06:13 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.