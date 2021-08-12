Ampere Vehicles achieves milestone of one lakh EV customers across 400 towns

Magnus Pro Scooter from Ampere Vehicles

Ampere Vehicles, the e-mobility arm of Greaves Cotton Limited, now has an electronic vehicle (EV) customers base of 1,00,000 across 400 towns in the country.

Ampere Vehicles had acquired Noida-based electric three-wheeler company Bestway Agencies with a 74 percent stake in the company that sells e-rickshaws under the ELE brand. The 1-lakh milestone comprises both brands, Ampere and ELE.

Ampere Vehicles – an affordable electric vehicle brand – was able to achieve the milestone after there was a surge in demand for personal vehicles since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apart from that, increasing petrol prices favourable policy interventions by Central (FAME-II) as well as various state governments have also catalysed the EV switch.

According to the company, there has been increased EV adoption and ownership across the country over the past year, with smaller towns and cities driving maximum sales.

Speaking about the achievement, Roy Kurian, COO, E-Mobility Business, Ampere Vehicles, said: “We would like to thank all our stakeholders for being part of this enriching and exciting journey of electrifying India and providing smooth and affordable last mile connectivity. With this significant milestone, we are now getting ready to move millions of daily commuters and livelihood earners through last mile logistics ahead.”

Notably, Ampere has been investing in technology, talent development, channel network, and consumer experience through phygital modes, which, according to the EV makers, is paying off well.

Earlier this year, the company had announced a Rs 700 crore investment over a period of 10 years for its new EV facility in Tamil Nadu’s Ranipet.