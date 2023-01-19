Govt vehicles older than 15 years to be scrapped, deregistered: Road transport ministry

Under the new policy which is effective from April 1, 2022, the Centre has said states and Union Territories will provide up to 25 per cent tax rebate on road tax for vehicles that are purchased after scrapping old vehicles. (Representative image)

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry on January 19 said that all vehicles owned by central and state governments, including buses owned by transport corporations and public sector undertakings, that are older than 15 years will be scrapped and deregistered starting April 1.

Special purpose vehicles (armoured and other specialised vehicles), such as those used for operational purposes for the defence of the country and to maintain law and order situation and internal security, have been exempted from the rule, read the notification issued by the ministry.

“Disposal of such vehicles shall, after the expiry of the fifteen years from the date of the initial registration of the vehicle, (should) be ensured through the Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility set up in accordance with the Motor Vehicles (Registration and Functions of Vehicle Scrapping Facility) Rules, 2021,” the notification read.

The policy, which was announced in the Union Budget 2021-22, mandates a fitness test for personal vehicles after 20 years and for commercial vehicles after 15 years.

As per the new policy that comes into effect on April 1, 2023, the Centre has directed all states and Union Territories to provide up to 25 percent tax rebate on road tax for vehicles that are purchased after scrapping the old ones.

In 2022, union minister Nitin Gadkari stated that he aims to develop at least one automobile scrapping facility within 150 kilometres radius of each city centre. He also asserted that India has the potential to become the vehicle scrapping hub of the entire South Asian region.

The National Vehicle Scrappage Policy was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2021 to help phase out unfit and polluting vehicles.

