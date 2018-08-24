AK-47 maker Kalashnikov unveils new electric car to rival Tesla

Russia's native arms manufacturer and maker of the famous AK-47 assault rifle, Kalashnikov, on Thursday revealed its own electric car, saying the technology will compete with that of Elon Musk-promoted Tesla.

The car, called CV-1, was unveiled at a defence expo near Moscow and, and according to the company, was inspired by a 1970s Soviet hatchback model called 'Izh-Kombi'. However, the CV-1 is only a prototype.

Kalashnikov's holding company -- Kalashnikov Concern -- said that it had created 'cutting-edge elements' for the pale blue retro-looking car, which it refers to as an 'electric supercar'.

These elements include a game-changing inverter that can reportedly allow the car to travel up to 350 km on a single charge.

The CV-1 would allow Kalashnikov to stand side-by-side with global electric car manufacturers, The Guardian quoted the Kalashnikov press office as saying.

The car is the company's latest effort on the brand expansion front. It has launched its own clothing line and other merchandise in the past.

Earlier this week, Kalashnikov came out with a golden-coloured bipedal combat robot called 'Igorek', which was immediately met with criticism from online users and quickly became a subject of several memes.