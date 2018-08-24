App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2018 11:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AK-47 maker Kalashnikov unveils new electric car to rival Tesla

Kalashnikov's holding company -- Kalashnikov Concern -- said that it had created 'cutting-edge elements' for the pale blue retro-looking car

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Russia's native arms manufacturer and maker of the famous AK-47 assault rifle, Kalashnikov, on Thursday revealed its own electric car, saying the technology will compete with that of Elon Musk-promoted Tesla.

The car, called CV-1, was unveiled at a defence expo near Moscow and, and according to the company, was inspired by a 1970s Soviet hatchback model called 'Izh-Kombi'. However, the CV-1 is only a prototype.

Kalashnikov's holding company -- Kalashnikov Concern -- said that it had created 'cutting-edge elements' for the pale blue retro-looking car, which it refers to as an 'electric supercar'.

These elements include a game-changing inverter that can reportedly allow the car to travel up to 350 km on a single charge.

related news

The CV-1 would allow Kalashnikov to stand side-by-side with global electric car manufacturers, The Guardian quoted the Kalashnikov press office as saying.

The car is the company's latest effort on the brand expansion front. It has launched its own clothing line and other merchandise in the past.

Earlier this week, Kalashnikov came out with a golden-coloured bipedal combat robot called 'Igorek', which was immediately met with criticism from online users and quickly became a subject of several memes.
First Published on Aug 24, 2018 11:13 am

tags #automobile #Technology #world

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.