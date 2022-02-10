MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsAutomobile

    ABB eyes acquisitions to grow electric vehicle charging business

    The business which makes fast electric chargers for cars, buses and trucks wants to spend $750 million on expanding its operations, the company said at its capital markets day on Thursday.

    Reuters
    February 10, 2022 / 09:25 PM IST
    Source: Reuters

    Source: Reuters

    ABB's E-mobility business will hit the acquisition trail to reach its ambitious sales goals after its flotation later this year, the business's chief executive told Reuters on Thursday.

    The business which makes fast electric chargers for cars, buses and trucks wants to spend $750 million on expanding its operations, the company said at its capital markets day on Thursday.

    ALSO READ: ABB India December quarter profit jumps three folds to Rs 194 crore

    "Our strategy is to grow organically and through acquisitions. We need to do both with the pace we have in mind," Frank Muehlon said in an interview.

    "We have a good geographic coverage, but we still want to do bolt-on acquisitions in the future as well as taking stakes in companies or increasing the stakes we have. There's more to come."

    Close

    Related stories

    The business, which is slated for an initial public offering in Switzerland in the first half of 2022, had already looked at 50 potential targets last year, Muehlon said.

    E-mobility, which posted sales of $323 million in 2021, wants to increase revenues by 40-45% this year, it told investors.

    It then aims for a mid-term growth rate of 25% to 30% per year. Both targets would mean it outpacing the rest of the market, which has been increasing by around 23% per year over the last five years.

    "We are confident ….because of the backlog we have," said Muehlon. "We had $584 million in orders last year and we couldn't convert it all into revenues."

    The division, whose customers include charging station companies Ionity, Shell, and transport company Transdev, competes with companies including Tritium, ChargePoint and Alpitronic.

    Muehlon said he was also interested in increasing E-mobility's service offering, which had higher recurring revenues and profit margins.

    This would include software which can help fleet customers manage their EVs, he said.
    Reuters
    Tags: #ABB #E-mobility business #electric vehicle charging
    first published: Feb 10, 2022 09:25 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.