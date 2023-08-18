2023 Honda Livo launched at ex-showroom price of Rs 78,000; details here

The ex-showroom price of the variant with disc brakes is Rs 82,000

2023 Honda Livo, the latest in the range of Livo motorbikes made by Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, was launched on August 18 at an ex-showroom price of Rs 78,000.

The vehicle, similar to its predecessors in the Livo range, is powered by a 110-cc engine. However, it is on-board diagnostic 2 (OBD2) compliant, which turns on the malfunction indicator light in case of any error in the motorcycle's functioning.

The two-wheeler will be available in three colour variants - athletic blue metallic, matte crust metallic and black.

In pricing terms, the 2023 Honda Livo is priced at Rs 78,000 with drum brakes, whereas, the variant with disc brakes is priced at Rs 82,000.The motorcycle comes with a 3-year standard warranty, which can be extended by another 7 years, a media release said.

“Today marks a significant milestone as we unveil the OBD2 compliant 2023 Honda Livo. This launch reflects our constant pursuit to elevate the riding experience, offering enhanced peace of mind. We are confident that the new Livo will raise the bar of style, performance and value in its segment," Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India's managing director Tsutsumu Otani said.

Some of the key features of the vehicle, as listed by the company, includes tubeless tyres, externally placed fuel pump, programmed fuel injection - that maintains optimum fuel and air mixture which "aids consistent power output" - and "piston cooling jet" that improves cooling efficiency and maintains optimum engine temperature leading to improved fuel efficiency.

"Since its debut in 2015, Livo has been a favorite among aspirational buyers in its category and with the introduction of OBD2 norms, we are elevating its appeal to new heights. Now infused with advanced technology, the 2023 Honda Livo is a perfect blend of style, comfort and performance that meets the expectations of modern-day riders," the company's sales and marketing director Yogesh Mathur said.