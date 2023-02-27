 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura elections matter for national politics

Nalin Mehta
Feb 27, 2023 / 09:01 PM IST

The BJP won 14 of 25 Lok Sabha seats in the North East in 2019, emerging as the single largest party in the wider region

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Agartala, Kohima and Shillong are so far away from the heat and dust of Delhi that elections in the North East have too often in the past seen by many in the rest of India just as passing footnotes. As Meghalaya and Nagaland vote, make no mistake, the current polls have significant national implications. Tripura has already voted and the results in these three states will provide telling pointers on the sustainability of deeper shifts in India’s polity.

First, over the past eight years, the BJP gradually replaced the Congress as the primary national party in the North East region. The results on March 2 will be a marker of the long-term durability of that deeper shift.

Five years ago, in Nagaland, the Naga People’s Front (NPF) was the largest party with 26 of 60 seats but Chief Minister Neiphiu Riu’s Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) – with 17 seats- and the BJP – with 12 seats – formed a coalition government. This time, they are continuing their alliance: NDPP fighting on 40 and BJP on 20 seats.

The BJP has already opened its account with one of its candidates, Kazheto Kinimi in Akulotu constituency being elected unopposed. With Congress contesting in 23 seats in Nagaland, the state poll will be a key test case.