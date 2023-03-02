Tripura results live: BJP eyes a comeback in state, Motha could play kingmaker

Tripura election results: The India Today-Axis My India polls gives the BJP-IPFT combine 36-45 seats, while Jan Ki Baat gives the coalition 29-40 seats, and Zee News-Matrize gives 29-36 seats. The alliance is expected to get a vote share of 45 percent mostly in the plains.
Tripura elections 2023 live results: The BJP and its ally, the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT), are seen retaining power in Tripura, according to exit polls on February 27. Of the 60 assembly seats in the state, the BJP-IPFT alliance won 44 seats in 2018. The alliance this time is expected to just sail through the majority mark of 31 seats as per exit polls. The dent in the alliance seems to have been made by the newbie Tipra Motha, which joined the fray with the demand for ‘Greater Tipraland’. The party led by royal scion Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma is expected to open its account in the state winning around 9-16 seats. The party is predicted to beat the Congress-Left alliance for the second spot in the Tripura Assembly polls.
Tripura results live updates: Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma is the man to watch out for
Tipra Motha, which is pushing for Greater Tipraland, could upset the calculations of both BJP and Left-Congress alliance. Tipra Motha, chaired by royal scion Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, is contesting at 42 seats. Trinamool Congress too may be a spoiler as it is contesting 28 seats and 58 independent candidates are also trying out their luck. According to Election Commission, the state has 28,14,584 voters including 14,15,233 male voters, 13,99,289 are woman voters and 62 are of the third gender. T
Tripura results live updates: Tripura key to how 2024 goes
Tripura is the first state to go to the polls this year. Apart from Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya, five more states face elections this year in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. A total of 259 candidates, including 20 women, are in the fray in Tripura. BJP has fielded 12 women candidates.The BJP which had never won a single seat in Tripura before 2018, stormed to power in the last election in alliance with IPFT and had ousted the Left Front which had been in power in the border state for 35 years since 1978.
Tripura election results live updates: Who is fighting whom in the state?
Tripura sees a triangular contest as Congress and CPIM, rivals for years, stitched a pre-poll alliance to defeat the ruling BJP while the BJP is contesting in alliance with Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) and the Tipra Motha, seen as a kingmaker in case of a hung assembly scenario. This new party is led by the royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma in 2021. Trinamool Congress has also put up candidates on several seats. The BJP contested on 55 seats and its ally, IPFT, on six seats. But both allies have fielded candidates in the Ampinagar constituency in Gomati district.
Tripura election result live updates: What exit polls are pointing to
Tripura voted on February 16. This is the state where the BJP created history in 2018 by wresting the state from Left parties. This year's exit polls predict a return for the BJP and its ally. India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted that BJP would get 36-45 seats and the Left-Congress will get 6-11 seats. The exit poll gave 9-16 seats to Tipra Motha.The ZeeNews-Matrize exit poll predicted that BJP-IPFT will get 29-36 seats in the 60-member House. It said Left-Congress combine is poised to get 13-21 seats and Tipra Motha 11-16.
The ETG-Times Now poll predicted BJP would get 24 seats, Left-Congress would get 21 seats and Tipra Motha 14 seats. The BJP had won 36 seats in the 2018 assembly election.
Tripura election results live updates: Tight security ahead of counting
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the state police are checking the law and order situation round the clock in the state before the counting day. The counting of votes of 60 assembly constituencies shall be held in 21 counting locations across the state on March 2. 30 patrolling vehicles are there in which CRPF senior Officers should be present to monitor supervise and have a strong vigil 24x7.