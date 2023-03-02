Tripura results live: BJP eyes a comeback in state, Motha could play kingmaker

March 02, 2023 / 12:28 AM IST

Tripura election result live updates: What exit polls are pointing to

Tripura voted on February 16. This is the state where the BJP created history in 2018 by wresting the state from Left parties. This year's exit polls predict a return for the BJP and its ally. India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted that BJP would get 36-45 seats and the Left-Congress will get 6-11 seats. The exit poll gave 9-16 seats to Tipra Motha.The ZeeNews-Matrize exit poll predicted that BJP-IPFT will get 29-36 seats in the 60-member House. It said Left-Congress combine is poised to get 13-21 seats and Tipra Motha 11-16.

The ETG-Times Now poll predicted BJP would get 24 seats, Left-Congress would get 21 seats and Tipra Motha 14 seats. The BJP had won 36 seats in the 2018 assembly election.