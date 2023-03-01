 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsAssembly ElectionsTripura

Tripura Assembly elections 2023: Vote share will increase: BJP national secretary exudes confidence ahead of counting day

Moneycontrol News
Mar 01, 2023 / 04:00 PM IST

Assembly elections 2023: Polling was held across 59 constituencies each in the two states. According to the Election Commission data, while Meghalaya saw 81.57 per cent polling, it was 85.90 per cent in Nagaland.

Bharatiya Janata Party national secretary Rituraj Sinha has exuded confidence that the party's vote share would increase in the three northeast states -- Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya.
"People in North-East saw good work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that's why our government is being elected in these states. I think a favourable trend will be seen in these three states again, our vote share will increase," Rituraj Sinha said. Polling for Nagaland and Meghalaya concluded on Monday, while elections in Tripura were held on February 16.

The polling was held across 59 constituencies each in the two states. According to the Election Commission data, while Meghalaya saw 81.57 per cent polling, it was 85.90 per cent in Nagaland.

The outcome of exit polls was also telecast by news channels.

In Tripura where the BJP created history in 2018 by wresting the state from Left parties, the exit polls predicted that the BJP will be ahead of its rivals or get majority.