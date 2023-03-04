 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend swearing-in ceremony of BJP government in Tripura on March 8

Mar 04, 2023 / 12:23 PM IST

In the recently concluded Tripura Assembly elections, the BJP won 32 seats in the 60-member Assembly while its ally IPFT won one seat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP-IPFT government in Tripura on March 8, a senior official said on Saturday.

"Chief Secretary S K Sinha is holding a meeting with senior officials regarding the Prime Minister's visit to the state. An SPG team is also arriving today. The Prime Minister is coming to attend the oath taking ceremony of the new government on March 8", the senior police official told PTI.

Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday tendered the resignation of his government to Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya. He had told journalists that the new government will take oath on March 8 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the event.