 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsAssembly ElectionsTripura

Assembly election results 2023: BJP confident of outcome in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

Moneycontrol News
Mar 01, 2023 / 11:14 PM IST

Assembly election results: The outcome of the polls in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland is likely to have a bearing on the prospects of national parties in state polls later this year. BJP is hopeful of the outcome giving it momentum for the poll battles ahead.

The BJP had created a record in Tripura in 2018 election, ousting Left parties from their bastion and hopes to continue its winning run. Left parties and Congress joined hands in this election to give a tough fight to BJP.

Results will be declared on March 2 for assembly polls in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland that saw a keenly-fought battle in the three northeastern states, marking Round 1 an electorally-crucial year.

Meghalaya and Nagaland voted on February 27 while Tripura saw polling on February 16. The three states saw a high voter turnout. The BJP, which has replaced Congress as the dominant party in the northeast, is optimistic of prospects in the three states.

Apart from the three states, results will also be declared in the bypolls for Erode (East) seat in Tamil Nadu, Sagardighi in West Bengal Ramgarh in Jharkhand where polling was held on February 27. Polling for Kasba Peth and Chinchwad in Maharashtra was held on February 26.

Apart from the assembly polls, the bypolls have also evoked wide interest due to battle for supremacy between two factions of Shiv Sena. Though the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction is not the contesting the bypolls, it has thrown its weight behind the Maha Vikas Agadhi candidates. The bypolls are the first since the Election Commission recognised the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the real Shiv Sena and allotted it party name and symbol.