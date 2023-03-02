 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PM Modi slams rivals for propaganda against BJP, sets sights on party win in Kerala

Mar 02, 2023 / 11:30 PM IST

PM Modi hit out at the Congress for its president Mallikarjun Kharge's attempt to play down his party's poor show in the polls by describing it as "small state elections".

Buoyed by the BJP's performance in polls in three northeastern states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday set his sights on Kerala by citing increasing support of minorities for the party and slammed rivals saying they are wishing 'mar ja Modi' but people have been chanting 'mat ja Modi'.

With the BJP retaining power in Tripura on its own and with its senior ally in Nagaland and set to be part of the government in Meghalaya, PM Modi hit out at the Congress for its president Mallikarjun Kharge's attempt to play down his party's poor show in the polls by describing it as "small state elections".

"This is an insult to these states and their mandate," Modi said, adding that it underscores the Congress' vote bank politics in which the interests of the poor, Dalits and other deprived sections have been ignored. This mindset has harmed the country a lot and will sink the Congress, he said.

The BJP's rivals and their ecosystem have repeatedly tried to paste one label or another against the party by associating it with particular groups like trading and middle classes, or regions but they have been busted over the time, the prime minister said at the party's headquarters here.