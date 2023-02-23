 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsAssembly ElectionsNagaland

RPI(A) will work for social and economic equality in Nagaland: Ramdas Athawale

Moneycontrol News
Feb 23, 2023 / 02:57 PM IST

Athawale said the RPI(A) is an ally of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, and the party candidates after winning elections in Nagaland would work with the BJP-NDPP in the state as well.

Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said his party -- the Republican Party of India (Athawale) -- would work for the equality of all communities in Nagaland.

Launching the election campaign for the Republican Party of India (Athawale) at newly created district -- Tseminyu in Nagaland-- Athawale, the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment said his party stands firm for the welfare of the downtrodden and minority community and also the farming community.

”We have set up eight candidates for the February 27 Nagaland Assembly elections with the object of bringing more development to the state as envisioned by the founder of the Party Babasaheb Ambedkar, writer of Indian Constitution,” he said.

Athawale said the RPI(A) is an ally of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, and the party candidates after winning elections in Nagaland would work with the BJP-NDPP in the state as well.He said the RPI(A) candidate for Tseminyu assembly constituency, Loguseng Semp would be the architect of the constituency for development and progress.