Novice Congress candidate to take on 4-time Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio

PTI
Feb 26, 2023 / 12:40 PM IST

The fight will be a straight one in which Congress candidate Seyievilie Sachu, for whom the February 27 poll will be his first outing in the state election, has thrown a challenge to the 72-year-old political giant.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio (File image)

The Nagaland assembly election has the promise of an interesting contest as Neiphiu Rio, the state's longest serving chief minister who is looking for a record fifth term in office, will face a novice in the political arena.

37-year-old Sachu is upbeat about the apparent unequal contest against a man of Rio's stature, who has been at the centre of the state's politics for over two decades.

Rio had won the prestigious Northern Angami seat unanimously in 2018 and will contest from the seat this time too.