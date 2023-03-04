 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NDPP-BJP alliance yet to stake claim to form government in Nagaland

PTI
Mar 04, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST

BJP sources said party legislators will have a coordination meeting by Sunday after which the joint meeting with NDPP MLAs will take place.

Representative Image (Source: ANI Twitter)

Despite securing a clear majority of 37 seats in the 60-member assembly in the recently concluded elections, the NDPP-BJP alliance was yet to stake claim to form the government in Nagaland.

Sources from both parties said their legislators would hold a joint meeting with consensus leader Neiphiu Rio, the outgoing chief minister, before staking the claim to form the government.

The term of the present government ends on March 12.

Rio held a closed-door meeting with new NDPP legislators at the party head office to take their views on government formation.