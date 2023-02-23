 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
A 'king, a minister and an engineer fight to win Nagalands 'Tizit

Feb 23, 2023 / 03:13 PM IST

The Angh of Oting, Tahwang, is contesting the February 27 assembly polls on a Naga People's Front (NPF) ticket against the incumbent BJP MLA P Paiwang Konyak, who is a Cabinet minister in the outgoing government.

A king (Angh), a minister and an engineer are pitted in a three-cornered fight in Nagaland's Tizit constituency, where a year-and-half ago 14 civilians died after a botched operation was conducted by security forces in the village of Oting.

Agriculture is the mainstay of the constituency located in Mon district in the eastern part of the state.Road connectivity, education, healthcare and the need for employment opportunities are among the main concerns of people here. Tahwang Angh hopes to be the first from his family to win an election as his late father had contested it unsuccessfully several times, followed by his elder brother, who passed away recently.As a customary head, I can't help people beyond my personal capacity. To do something good for the public, I need the government's help and hence, I am contesting the election," he said.

Ensuring special assistance for victims of the anti-militancy operation which resulted in the deaths and injury of people from his village, will be among his priority, if elected, Tahwang Angh said.