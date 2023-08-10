MNF’s blow-hot, blow-cold approach to NDA over Manipur faces Mizoram poll test

mizoram poll 2023

Last month, addressing party workers at the party office in Aizawl, Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga, said that his party Mizo National Front doesn’t subscribe to all policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre.

However, a day after this statement created headlines, he softened his tone by saying that his party is very much a part of the NDA. Notably, along with holding the CM post, Zoramthanga is also the president of the MNF, founded by Laldenga in 1961.

Reverberations From Manipur

Since the takeover of the military government in neighbouring Myanmar in 2021, the Chin-Kuki people residing in the Chin state have fled and taken shelter in Mizoram. The number of refugees from Myanmar is more than 40,000. It has to be mentioned that the Chins, Kukis, Zomis and Mizos all belong to the larger ‘Zo’ tribe.

However, the Centre isn’t happy with these refugees staying in the country and wants to deport them back to Myanmar. This policy of the Centre contradicts that of Mizoram’s MNF government. For the state government, supporting the decision of deporting the Chin-Kukis, ethnic brethren of Mizos, back to Myanmar would be politically self-defeating.

The state government and also the MNF party have urged the Centre to allow these refugees to remain in the state till the situation improves in Myanmar. The state government has even issued temporary identity cards to these refugees for their easy identification and their safety.

In addition to these refugees of Myanmar, the ethnic violence in the neighbouring state of Manipur has worsened the refugee crisis with more than 12,000 Kukis from Manipur having taken shelter in the state. As Manipur is ruled by BJP, most of the Mizos blame the saffron party – particularly Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh – for its failure to protect the Kukis.

MNF's Gameplan

Mizoram is headed for polls late this year where MNF is facing a stiff challenge from the Zoram People’s Movement led by Lalduhoma. ZPM has replaced Congress as the main opposition party in the state. In this year’s Lunglei Municipal Council elections, MNF had drawn a blank while the ZPM swept all the 11 seats. In terms of vote percentage, ZPM secured 49.31 percent while MNF was able to poll just 29.4 percent of votes.

With anti-incumbency rising, MNF is trying to raise the emotional issues of Chin-Kuki-Zomi and has even revived its old slogan of Greater Mizoram – which aims to unite areas inhabited by the Zo tribes. In his speeches, CM Zoramthanga has spoken more than once about Greater Mizoram and even attended a large solidarity rally organised by Mizos civil society groups in Aizawl supporting the Kukis of Manipur.

Strain In MNF-BJP Ties

Although there is no alliance at the state level with the BJP, MNF feels that good relations with the saffron party may not provide the electoral advantage it is hoping to draw by raising the emotional issues related to the Chin-Kuki-Zomi tribes.

MNF fears that Mizos could feel cheated if it adopts a dual stance of riding on both boats and this may end up benefiting the Opposition parties, particularly ZPM, which too has stated that it supports the idea of unification of Zo tribes.

As a result, MNF has been trying to portray that it may be in the NDA but it is not submissive to the central government’s policies. Through this, Zoramthanga is sending a message to the Mizos that it is not going to compromise the interests of the Mizos and if necessary it could break away from the NDA.

The two party MPs – Lok Sabha MP C Lalrosanga and Rajya MP K Vanlalvena – have already expressed their desire to pull out of NDA.

Divorce From NDA Not Easy

Despite the irritants, Zoramthanga maintains that his party is still very much a part of NDA. It has to be kept in mind that out of the 38 regional parties attending the July 18 NDA meeting chaired by prime minister Narendra Modi, MNF was one of them. But the very next day, MNF MPs skipped an NDA floor leaders meeting to discuss strategy for the monsoon session.

With ZPM gaining ground, MNF fears that if there is a hung assembly BJP could become a kingmaker by winning a few seats – as this possibility can’t be completely ruled. BJP does have support among some notable ethnic minorities of the state. Notably, ZPM, which has urged the MNF to come out of NDA, has been silent about a post-poll alliance with the BJP.

MNF, with its history of anti-Congressism, is aware that BJP has replaced GOP as the strong central party and Mizoram, currently burdened with refugees, has to depend for financial support on the central government. Importantly, the Centre too has been giving prominence to Zoramthanga by engaging with him in order to reach out to the Kukis of Manipur.

Probably that’s why Zoramthanga is in no haste to burn all his bridges with the BJP and despite many ifs and buts, his party MNF still remains a part of the NDA family.

Sagarneel Sinha is a political commentator and tweets @SagarneelSinha. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.