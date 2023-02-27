 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Polling begins in Meghalaya, over 21 lakh voters to seal electoral fate of 369 candidates

Moneycontrol News
Feb 27, 2023 / 07:07 AM IST

Voting is underway at 3,419 polling stations, of which 640 have been categorised as 'vulnerable' and 323 as 'critical', Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor said.

Polling began in 59 of 60 assembly constituencies in Meghalaya at 7 am on Monday as 21.6 lakh voters are eligible to seal the electoral fate of 369 candidates, with the ruling National People's Party fighting to retain power and the BJP, Trinamool Congress and other regional parties vying to bring about a change in the government.

Polling will continue till 4 pm.

Thirty-six of the 369 candidates are women, with the largest number of 10 women candidates being put up by the Congress.