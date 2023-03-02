 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsAssembly ElectionsMeghalaya

Northeast Polls And BJP: Five Key Takeaways

News18
Mar 02, 2023 / 10:07 PM IST

Outside of the local political dynamics of Agartala, Kohima, and Shillong, the results of the latest assembly elections indicate that the processes that drove this wider reframing of the regional political chessboard over the last eight years by Modi’s new BJP have deepened and taken greater root

BJP workers celebrate the party's victory in Tripura and Nagaland Assembly elections, in Ranchi on March 2, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Aday after campaigning ended for the Nagaland and Meghalaya elections last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tellingly presented a Meghalaya stole and a Nagaland shawl to visiting German chancellor Olaf Sholtz. It was typical political symbolism by a leader whose ascent as prime minister in 2014 presaged a tectonic shift in political power equations in India’s northeast states.

Outside of the local political dynamics of Agartala, Kohima, and Shillong, the results of the latest assembly elections indicate that the processes that drove this wider reframing of the regional political chessboard over the last eight years by Modi’s new BJP have deepened and taken greater root.

This has significant implications for national politics on the road to 2024. Here are 5 key takeaways from these elections:

1. HISTORICAL POLITICAL SHIFT IN NORTHEAST