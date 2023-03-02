 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Meghalaya CM likely to meet governor on Friday to stake claim to form govt

PTI
Mar 02, 2023 / 11:56 PM IST

Sangma, also the president of the ruling NPP, will go to Raj Bhawan at 11:30 am on Friday and meet the governor to apprise him of the assembly election results, the official said.

National People’s Party (NPP) chief and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma after his victory in the South Tura Assembly constituency, on March 2, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is likely to meet state Governor Phagu Chauhan on Friday morning to stake claim to form the next government, officials said on Thursday.

"The MLAs of NPP and other allies will also accompany him. They will stake claim to form the next government," he added. Before meeting the Governor, Sangma will address a press conference.

The National People's Party (NPP) emerged as the single-largest party in the state on Thursday, bagging 26 seats out of the 59 constituencies that went to polls on February 27.